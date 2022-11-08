Use anti-smog guns at Delhi construction sites, says Commission for Air Quality Management

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed that all construction and demolition sites in the National Capital Region (NCR) should deploy anti-smog guns in proportion to the area of the project.

State Pollution Control Boards in the NCR, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, have been directed to ensure “continuous and effective” use of anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites, according to a communication from the CAQM.

Sites with a construction area of 5,000 to 10,000 sq m are required to deploy at least one anti-smog gun. At least two such anti-smog guns are to be deployed at sites with an area of 10,001 to 15,000 sq m, three at sites with an area of 15,001 to 20,000 sq m, and four at sites which have a construction area of more than 20,000 sq m, the CAQM has said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday with a 24-hour average AQI of 348 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Of the air quality monitoring stations in the city, the one at Shadipur is the only station that continues to record air quality in the ‘severe’ category with an AQI of 401 at 9 am. All other monitoring stations recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ categories.

While the AQI is set to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, it could deteriorate and reach the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System. This is despite a weather forecast indicating that Delhi is likely to see very light rainfall and partly cloudy skies on Thursday on account of a western disturbance. The India Meteorological Department forecast also points to the possibility of mist or shallow fog early on Wednesday morning.