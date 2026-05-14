Anti-Narcotics Cell officer arrested in corruption case: CBI cites calls exchanged during raid; court extends custody

Two days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an inspector working with Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in a corruption case, the probe agency told a Delhi court on Wednesday that there had been multiple calls between the accused and other officers of the unit when cash worth Rs 48 lakh was recovered during a raid last month when one of his juniors was arrested. After hearing arguments from both sides, Special Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat extended the police custody of Inspector Subhash Yadav, the accused, by a day even as Yadav claimed that he was not present during the raid.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had noted the role of the accused. “Considering that the name of the accused was reflecting in the complaint itself and allegedly, there were contemporaneous calls between the accused and other officials of Narcotic Cell, he would have been a suspect from inception. Therefore, the role of the accused was suspicious from the beginning. It is not as if during interrogation, his role in the alleged offence has emerged,” Judge Rawat said in an order on Tuesday.

Inspector Subhash Yadav, posted in the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Dwarka district, was arrested on May 11 for allegedly demanding Rs 2 lakh from a woman “to avoid implicating her in a fake narcotics possession case”.

Earlier, Constable Ajay, who was also working with the unit, had been arrested in the corruption case registered on April 21 following a raid.

On Wednesday, Yadav argued in the court that he wasn’t present when the CBI conducted the raid initially. “Jis time raid hui hai, mai wahan nahi tha,” he told the court.

Advocate Bharat Chugh, who appeared for Subhash, argued that the accused was arrested 20 days after the raid. Describing the arrest as illegal, Chugh noted, “There are no sufficient grounds for extension of police custody,” he said.

“We require one day of custody on the basis of disclosure statements…we need to recover mobile phones,” the CBI , represented by Public Prosecutor Vikas Khatri, told the court.

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While the agency claimed that Rs 48 lakh were recovered before Ajay was arrested, the defense counsel had argued that the alleged cash was unclaimed and lying in an open space and could therefore, not be alleged to have been recovered from the custody of the accused.

CBI had also argued that a phone was destroyed. However, Chugh dismissed the allegation, noting that the accused completely co-operated in the investigation at all times. and that the theory of a certain phone being destroyed was absolutely false.