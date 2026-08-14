Anti-encroachment drive underway in Gurgaon, 60 km of road space reclaimed so far

Nine days after assuring the Supreme Court that all illegal encroachments within its jurisdiction would be removed within two weeks, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has reclaimed over 60 kilometres of road (right of way) across the city as of Thursday, data shared by the authority showed.

Right of way (RoW) refers to public land legally meant for un-obstructed roads, footpaths, utilities, and emergency access.

The ongoing campaign has targeted major arterial corridors across Old Gurgaon, Golf Course Extension Road, the Southern Peripheral Road, and newly developed sectors towards Manesar.

The commitment was made in the top court on August 4. Moving into field execution since Monday, the authority deployed 12 multi-departmental enforcement teams and heavy machinery to systematically clear public land, sector-dividing roads, green belts, and footpaths.