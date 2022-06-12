Anti-encroachment drive continues along Yamuna floodplains in Noida, 27 farmhouses demolished

The Noida Authority Saturday carried out another anti-encroachment drive along the Yamuna floodplain zone in Sector 135, near Nangli Nangla and Nangli Bazidpur villages, where 27 farmhouses/structures covering an area of 1,50,000 sqm were demolished. This is the second such drive this week.

Officials from Work Circle-9, along with irrigation department officials, oversaw the drive accompanied by 150 junior officials and police personnel. Five JCB machines and three dumper trucks were used in the demolition process, officials said, adding that the land on which the illegal colonies/farmhouses are built is worth approximately Rs 60 crore.

A few owners of farmhouses/ structures near Nangli Bazidpur claimed the land is legally owned by them and has also been registered at the Registrar’s Office.

A Noida businessman and owner of a plot in the area alleged: “Caretakers of our farmhouse had informed us that a notice was placed yesterday. When we inquired why the notice was issued and if any laws had been violated, the authority’s only response was that this construction is illegal.”

“Structures are made of bricks, cement and linter. What we have constructed is not a structure as these materials were not used. On agricultural land, one is allowed to construct one room and a tubewell. We were never aware we broke any laws when registration was taking place; we were told farmhouses can be legally registered as well. Our plot measures 2 bhiga and we have installed our own electric lines, roads and sewage system and nothing was paid for by the authority,” he claimed.

Caretakers of other farmhouses in the vicinity also alleged that officials did not give them a reason for the drive. “They did not even let us take out articles from inside,” a caretaker claimed.

As per the UP Industrial Development Act, 1976, any construction in floodplain zone is illegal and impermissible under law. Noida Authority has warned against illegal colonies and farmhouses in the Yamuna riverbed zone and asked the public to beware of such activities led by land/developer mafias. It has instructed officials concerned to carry out anti-encroachment drives against any structure constructed in areas notified by it and on the Yamuna riverbed.