Anti-doping Bill introduced in LS

The government Friday introduced a Bill that seeks to create a statutory framework for tackling doping in sport and give greater powers to the country’s doping watchdog.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur introduced the National Anti-Doping Bill even as the Opposition continued to protest against Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra over his son’s alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The House was later adjourned till Monday.

Amid the protests, three Bills, including the one on doping, were introduced in the House — which also approved Rajya Sabha’s amendments to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill.

The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, seeks to give the National Anti-Doping Agency powers of “investigation, levying sanctions for Anti-Doping Rule Violations, the disciplinary procedures to be adopted and the powers of inspection, sample collection and sharing and free flow of information.” NADA earlier had no authority to conduct raids. The Bill also says NADA will be headed by a Director-General. In addition to this, a National Dope Testing Laboratory and other dope testing laboratories will be established.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav introduced the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, which will amend 1972’s Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill seeks to amend the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal requested the Chair to take up the Surrogacy Bill before initiating a discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants. The House then approved the amendments made by Rajya Sabha to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 5, 2019. Rajya Sabha passed it with amendments on December 8 this year and returned it to the Lower House on December 14. Lok Sabha approved the amendments through a voice vote.

Announcing the government business in Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session, Meghwal informed the House that two bills – The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021– would be introduced in Lok Sabha next week.

Earlier in the day, at around 11:35 am, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MPs, including those from Congress, TMC and DMK, went to the Well of the House demanding the dismissal of Mishra, whose son Ashish is among those accused in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Speaker Om Birla tried to initiate Question Hour, but could not proceed as the MPs, shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mishra, refused to return to their seats despite repeated requests.

Soon after the House reassembled at 2 pm, the Opposition members again entered the Well, holding placards. The House functioned for barely 23 minutes in the afternoon.

When the House took into consideration the Surrogacy Bill, the Opposition members continued sloganeering. Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, repeatedly asked the members to let the House function.

“Very important business is being transacted in Lok Sabha, please cooperate,” Agrawal said, requesting the Opposition members to return to their seats.

“Please sit down. This is not fair. Please cooperate in the proceedings. You did not pay attention to a very important business (being) transacted in Lok Sabha. Please do cooperate,” Agrawal said before adjourning the House till Monday.