Anti-CEC protests escalate in Delhi, Opposition MPs march from Parliament

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Security has been stepped up across the New Delhi district ahead of a march by INDIA bloc MPs to the Election Commission office on Tuesday, with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
More than five companies of paramilitary personnel, along with local police, have been deployed along the route from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission office. Around 140 Opposition MPs are expected to join the march, which is likely to begin between 10.30 am and 11 am.
Multi-layered barricading has been put in place outside the main entrance of the Election Commission and around Jantar Mantar. Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 remain in force in the district and gatherings are not allowed.
The New Delhi district has been witnessing protests since October 2 by the Left and other opposition parties.
On October 1, the INDIA bloc announced a joint action plan which included protests across the country, a march by the Opposition MPs to the EC headquarters, and a mega rally in Delhi on November 1.
These decisions were taken at a three-and-a-half-hour meeting of the group in Delhi, which was attended by leaders of 19 parties and Independent MP Kapil Sibal.
Among the Opposition faces who attended the meeting were Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi; Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee; Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah; RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav; NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule; PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti; CPI(M) chief M A Baby; CPI(M)-L’s Dipankar Bhattacharya; and CPI’s P Santosh Kumar.
In connection with protests over the last five days near Jantar Mantar, police have registered nine FIRs under various sections, including those related to violation of prohibitory orders, rioting, and attacking police personnel while they were discharging their duties.
Eighteen people have also been arrested, while more than 300 people were detained and later released.
Police are also bracing for another protest later this week.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has given a call for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, as part of a nation-wide stir, on October 10, demanding the resignation of CEC Kumar.
This is the group’s second round of protests in the national capital after its July agitation demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG ‘paper leak’.
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