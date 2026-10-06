Anti-CEC protests escalate in Delhi, Opposition MPs march from Parliament

Delhi police personnel detain members of AISA, KYS, SFI and other Left parties during the protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Security has been stepped up across the New Delhi district ahead of a march by INDIA bloc MPs to the Election Commission office on Tuesday, with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

More than five companies of paramilitary personnel, along with local police, have been deployed along the route from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission office. Around 140 Opposition MPs are expected to join the march, which is likely to begin between 10.30 am and 11 am.

Multi-layered barricading has been put in place outside the main entrance of the Election Commission and around Jantar Mantar. Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 remain in force in the district and gatherings are not allowed.