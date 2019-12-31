Anti-CAA protests: To estimate damages, Delhi police move HC

“Four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged during violence at Jamia. While a private car was set on fire in Central Delhi’s Darya Ganj, two buses, four police vehicles, two bikes, a public toilet, and a police post were damaged during violence in Seelampur,” said a senior officer. “Four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged during violence at Jamia. While a private car was set on fire in Central Delhi’s Darya Ganj, two buses, four police vehicles, two bikes, a public toilet, and a police post were damaged during violence in Seelampur,” said a senior officer.

Delhi Police has moved an application before the Delhi High Court requesting that a “Claims Commissioner” be appointed to estimate damages caused during protests against the new citizenship law in the capital, and fixing liability of damages.

This comes after the Uttar Pradesh administration had started proceedings to identify and seal properties of those involved in violent protests in the state. “The Delhi Police legal department moved an application last week, after discussions with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and taking opinion from legal experts,” said a senior officer.

An officer told The Indian Express that several instances of arson and riots were reported in the capital during protests against the new citizenship law: “There was extensive damage to public and private property, including public transportation, which caused huge loss to the government.”

“Four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged during violence at Jamia. While a private car was set on fire in Central Delhi’s Darya Ganj, two buses, four police vehicles, two bikes, a public toilet, and a police post were damaged during violence in Seelampur,” said a senior officer.

The letter sent on December 28 to the registrar general of the Delhi High Court states, “The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India has dealt with damage to public and private property and recovery from perpetrators vide its judgment in W.P. (C) no, 77/2007, Destruction of public and private property vs State of A.P and Ors, April 16, 2009. After passing guidelines, the Hon’ble Court said that in the absence of legislation, the guidelines are to be adopted to assess damages… Wherever mass destruction to property takes place due to protests or thereof, the High Court may issue suo motu action and set up a machinery to investigate damage caused and to award compensation…”

The legal department has quoted all 10 points of the guidelines in the letter. “… The Hon’ble Court has said, in one of the guidelines, that in each case, the High Court or Supreme Court…. appoint a sitting or retired HC Judge or a sitting or retired district judge as a Claims Commissioner to estimate damages and investigate liability. The liability will be borne by actual perpetrators of the crime, as well as organisers of the event…,” it further states.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team was constituted to probe 10 cases of rioting registered during recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The SIT will go into cases of violence in Jamia, Darya Ganj and Seelampur. It will be headed by the Additional CP (Crime Branch) and was constituted following Patnaik’s directives to conduct a fair probe into the cases.

“Apart from Crime Branch officials, several police personnel from the district concerned have been appointed to the SIT to get help from their local intelligence,” an officer said.

