Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to 4

All four were arrested for their alleged involvement into the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi. (Representational Image) All four were arrested for their alleged involvement into the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to four people arrested in connection with violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the capital. Additional District Judge Brijesh Garg granted three weeks interim bail to accused Yusuf Ali and Moinuddin on medical grounds. The two were arrested in connection with violent protests at North East Delhi’s Seelampur.

The court also granted bail to two other accused, Sajid and Daniyal, arrested in connection with the violence at Zafarabad and directed them to furnish a bail bond of Rs 35,000 each and a surety of like amount. The two were also directed to cooperate with the investigation in the matter and not influence or intimidate witnesses. They have also been asked to appear before the investigating officer or SHO concerned every 15 days for the next six months.

Ali and Moinuddin were given the relief subject to each of them furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000, with a surety of like amount. The judge directed them to get examined and treated at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after being released from jail, and listed the matter for final disposal on January 21.

Ali’s lawyers said he suffers from hypothyroidism due to which he was getting regular fits while lodged in Mandoli jail.

Moinuddin had sought bail for immediate surgery owing to injuries sustained to his hand allegedly during the protest. According to his lawyer, the injuries were allegedly caused due to lathicharge. However, police contended that he injured himself while hurling a petrol bomb during the protests.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App