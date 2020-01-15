Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to 12 in Seelampur violence

On December 17, a crowd of 2,000 gathered at the New Seelampur Chowk to protest against the new citizenship law On December 17, a crowd of 2,000 gathered at the New Seelampur Chowk to protest against the new citizenship law

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to 12 people arrested in connection with violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Seelampur. Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar granted the relief on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each and a surety of the like amount.

On December 18, the court had sent 11 people, arrested in connection with the protest at Seelampur area, to 14-day judicial custody. Three people were arrested later in connection with the violence and two were granted bail earlier.

On December 17, a crowd of 2,000 gathered at the New Seelampur Chowk to protest against the new citizenship law, and things took a violent turn when men hurled bricks at police personnel, before vandalising buses. Angry protesters had torched several motorbikes, and damaged buses in the Seelampur area.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and teargas. At least 22 people, including 12 police personnel, were injured.

On December 20, violent clashes between police and protesters broke out in Old Delhi’s Darya Ganj, with police saying “outsiders” from North East Delhi were to blame.

The violence in Seelampur came just days after the Delhi Police crackdown against students and locals who gathered at Jamia Millia Islamia University to protest against the CAA.

