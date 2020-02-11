Delhi: 9 detained after police stop Jamia protesters from Parliament march

Anti-CAA protesters had a run-in with police near Holy Family Hospital, Monday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Anti-CAA protesters had a run-in with police near Holy Family Hospital, Monday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, had a run-in with police near Holy Family Hospital Monday. Police used mild force to push back protesters, during which some students said they suffered injuries. Nine protesters were detained.

Twenty-nine protesters went to Al-Shifa Hospital, with hospital director Abdul Nazar saying many students had complained of kicks to the abdomen. “One girl complained of pain in her private parts; initial investigation revealed there are no external injuries. We have conducted an ultrasound to check if there are internal injuries. The report will come on Tuesday,” he said.

A doctor added: “Four were admitted and the rest discharged. Three patients complained of breathlessness and have been admitted to the ICU.”

Some students also went to the university’s health centre. Those detained also alleged they were beaten up — Shaheen Abdulla, a Jamia student, said he was “kicked and punched on the face”, while Abu Darda, another student, said he too was roughed up by police.

However, DCP (South East) R P Meena said, “There was no lathicharge. There were male and female personnel present at the site. There was a minor scuffle near the barricades. Nine protesters were detained but later let off. Over 350 Delhi police personnel, including 12 SHOs and eight companies of paramilitary, were deployed at Jamia today.”

The call for a march from Jamia to Parliament was given by the Jamia Coordination Committee, but scores of locals joined in. The last time Jamia students had called for a march to Parliament on January 30, a student, Shadab Farooq, was shot at by a juvenile.

Around 2 pm, the march reached Holy Family Hospital where heavy police barricades welcomed them. Repeated announcements were made by police telling protesters they did not have permission and should retreat. Some protesters climbed on to police barricades, forcing Meena to climb up as well. Amid the scuffle, water packets — both open and unopened — were flung by protesters at police.

Around 3 pm, the Chief Proctor made an appeal to students to retreat: “You have registered your protest, now please move back. Don’t get into a confrontation with the police.”

Meena also took to the mic and told students: “Please go back. You don’t have permission. Your protest has been registered. If there is a memorandum, please submit it to us. We will submit it to the government.”

Agitated protesters refused to budge, following which the police used “mild force” to push them back. Some protesters fainted due to exertion, while others alleged police brutality.

The scuffle intensified by 6 pm as students refused to budge and a group of protesters gheraoed Sukhdev Vihar police station. Sukhdev Vihar Metro station was also closed off for sometime.

Additional PRO Anil Mittal said a case is being registered against the “violent crowd” under IPC sections 186, 353, 332 and sections related to damage of property. “Police… showed a lot of patience in handling aggressive Jamia students near Holy Family Hospital…,” he added.

Later in the day, Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar and other officials visited the injured students at the hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.