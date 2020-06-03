Anti-CAA Jafrabad sit-in forced other community to raise voice: Chargesheet

Burnt vehicle during the riots at Ghonda Chowk at Jafrabad area in New Delhi on Thursday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA Burnt vehicle during the riots at Ghonda Chowk at Jafrabad area in New Delhi on Thursday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

A chargesheet filed by police in connection with rioting and the death of a local resident at Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad has accused 12 people, including Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, of fanning anti-CAA protests in the area on February 22-23, which inconvenienced “people from the other community (samuday)” and prompted them to “raise their voices” on February 23.

It was on February 23 that BJP’s Kapil Mishra had taken out a pro-CAA rally in the area. Riots broke out in Northeast Delhi the following day.

The chargesheet, related to rioting, and the death of one Aman due to a gunshot injury on February 25, states: “The crowd (at Jafrabad Metro station) that was sitting under the pretext of protesting against CAA law caused inconvenience to the general public. Many people reached such places, they gave anti-national speeches, provoked protesters and fanned anti-national thoughts. As per their agenda, around 1,000 people, including 400-500 women protesters from Seelampur, started a candle march at 10 pm on February 22.”

Delhi Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra at a pro-CAA rally in Maujpur. (Source: Twitter/Kapil Mishra)

“Around 11 pm, they were under Jafrabad Metro station, at the Main 66 Foot road, which connects Delhi to Uttar Pradesh, and blocked it. The next day, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad called for a Bharat Bandh and some conspirators, who were a part of this crowd, took part in it to tarnish the image of India at the international stage. They stopped public transport and movement of people due to which the public was troubled. Because of this, people from the other community troubled by the blockage of roads came forward to reopen them. This is what the conspirators of the riots wanted — that the two communities come face to face,” police state in their chargesheet.

“This protest and planning of conspirators had effect. Due to which, people from the other community, who were troubled by the strike, raised their voices against it on February 23 and demanded to open the blocked roads at 3 pm. They gathered around 800 metres away from the protest site, near Maujpur Metro station. The crowd sitting at Jafrabad Metro station then started pelting stones at the people who were standing near Maujpur and wanted the roads to be reopened. With a lot of difficulties, police controlled both parties and dispersed the crowd,” the chargesheet states.

“People from the other community got upset due to the traffic jam on roads and came forward to reopen the roads. The conspirators wanted the two communities to come face to face. The job of spreading poison between the two communities and creating tension within the people was already done. This tension spread to other parts of Northeast Delhi and got violent,” it states. “Keeping in mind the visit of the American president Donald Trump on February 24 and 25, these conspirators had made preparations to push Delhi towards riots to tarnish the image of India in the world and to make CAA a big issue in international media,” it states.

