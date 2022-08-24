‘Answer queries on excise policy’: BJP to Sisodia, says AAP govt ignored expert panel recommendation

Mounting an attack on the AAP government’s now-shelved excise policy and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the BJP Wednesday said the government ignored recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform the liquor trade in the capital and gave licences to companies that paid hefty commissions to the Aam Aadmi Party.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the AAP government did not follow the suggestions of its own panel to “gain an unfair advantage” in the Punjab polls.

“AAP is now trying to deflect BJP’s questions on malpractices in the implementation of liquor policy. Manish (Sisodia) ji, you may be the world’s best education minister, but you should immediately convene a press conference and answer what were you doing in your capacity as the excise minister? Is it not true that you ignored the recommendations of the panel on retail and wholesale liquor business? On whose direction you did so?” Patra said.

“Is it not true that you ignored all the recommendations given by the committee,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who also addressed the news conference, said the AAP has failed to give direct and specific answers to questions posed by his party.

Patra said the Delhi government handed over wholesale liquor business to private players despite the expert panel recommending against it. He also alleged the government allowed cartelisation in the liquor business by giving multiple retail licences to big companies. Blacklisted companies also got licences.