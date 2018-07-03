Anshu Prakash assault case: Delhi Police questions Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary over CCTV footage lapses

Chief Secy Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at the chief minister’s residence on February 19. (File Photo) Chief Secy Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at the chief minister’s residence on February 19. (File Photo)

Probing the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February, the Delhi police on Tuesday questioned the private secretary of Arvind Kejriwal along with a junior engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD). The development comes after police got the forensic report of the hard disk of the CCTV cameras installed at Kejriwal’s Civil Lines residence last week.

Giving the details of the report, police said that the time displayed on the CCTV cameras on the night of the alleged attack was nearly 40 minutes behind the actual time. After going through the report, police called Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal’s private secretary, and a junior engineer of the PWD, who was in charge of maintenance of the CCTV cameras.

An officer, who is privy to the probe was quoted by PTI as saying: “The forensic report did not mention whether the cameras were tampered with or the time was changed when the attack took place. The junior engineer was questioned about the time lag — whether it was deliberate or a system error.”

The secretary who was earlier questioned by the police in April was called up by the probing party at the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday to ascertain whether the attack was pre-planned and also about the CCTV cameras.

Police on February 23 had examined the CCTV system at Kejriwal’s official residence and seized the hard disk. It was then found that seven out of the twenty-one CCTV cameras were not functioning.

The chief secretary was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at the chief minister’s residence on February 19. Police had also said that the chief minister was present at the time of the incident. Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, 11 AAP lawmakers and V K Jain, the chief minister’s former advisor, all of whom were present at the time of the incident, have been questioned by the police. Two AAP lawmakers, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, were arrested in the case and later released on bail.

Following the alleged attack on Prakash, a backlash had erupted between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats. The government had accused the IAS officers of boycotting meetings with the ministers. The IAS officers had denied the accusation.

(With PTI inputs)

