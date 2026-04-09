Another water-filled construction pit, another drowning in Noida: Less than 3 months after techie’s car fell into ditch, Amity student drowns

Amity University identified the deceased student as Harshit Bhatt. Police said the other three students who had entered the water to try to save Harshit were pulled out safely.

Written by: Neetika Jha, Drishti Jain
4 min readNoidaApr 9, 2026 02:18 AM IST
Noida, Amity University drowning, Amity University student drowning, Amity University student Harshit Bhatt drowning, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe waterlogged construction pit close to the towering Supernova project in Noida. (Tashi Tobgyal)
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A 23-year-old student of Amity University who was allegedly out to celebrate the end of examinations with three friends drowned in a waterlogged construction pit close to the university’s campus in Noida on Wednesday afternoon.

The tragedy occurred in Sector 94 off the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, less than three months after a software professional drowned in his car that plunged into a similar construction pit filled with drain water in Sector 150 at the other end of the same expressway.

Amity University identified the deceased student as Harshit Bhatt. Police said the other three students who had entered the water to try to save Harshit were pulled out safely.

“Harshit Bhatt was a final year student of Amity School of Physical Education. Exams are going on…and he left the campus today after writing his exam in the afternoon. We were informed by the police about his death,” Savita Dubey, Vice President, Communications at the university, said in a statement.

“We are fully cooperating with the police. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” the university said.

Police said the incident took place around 3.15 pm, when the students had gathered by the pit, resembling a small lake. Noida DCP Saad Miya Khan said police rushed to the spot after the Sector 126 police station received information about a possible drowning.

Teams from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), and Fire department also reached the spot. “While three of the students were rescued, one drowned,” Khan said.
“The body has been sent for a post mortem examination. We are trying to ascertain what exactly happened and what led to the drowning,” he said. The nature and depth of the pit were also being investigated, police officers said.

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In January, 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta’s car had fallen in a construction pit in Sector 150 while he was on way home in dense fog. He drowned after screaming for help for a full two hours, as police and fire services personnel tried in vain to rescue him without specialised equipment.

A 35-year-old man who gave his name as Saroj Kashyap told The Indian Express on Wednesday evening that it appeared the four students had entered the partially fenced-off construction site after parking their motorcycles near Supertech’s Supernova project.

At some point, one of the students appeared to have entered the water, Kashyap said.

“Around 3.30 or 3.45, one of the boys came running, crying and asking for help,” Kashyap, who said he drives an ambulance, said. He said he entered the water along with an e-rickshaw driver named Harsh, who was also present there, but they could not find Harshit.

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According to Kashyap, the police arrived in about 10 minutes, after which he went into the water again, this time with a rope tied to his waist.

“I found him deep inside the pit. His leg was entangled in long grass, which I removed, and his hand was stuck between some iron bars. I flipped him over and pulled him to the surface,” Kashyap said.

“It took around an hour and a half to pull him out, since the water is deep and filled with grasses and algae,” he said.

Another man, a ragpicker named Chaman Singh (40) said the pit has been lying abandoned for close to a decade. He too recalled the three students running up, shouting “doob gaya, doob gaya”.

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He told The Indian Express that he had gone into the water as well, but had not found Harshit. “The water is very deep. Some animals have drowned here earlier,” he said.

Harsh, the 25-year-old e-rickshaw driver, said the clothes of the boys who had run up were wet, and he had asked them how that had happened. “They said someone had drowned. So I went down to the water and saw two other people there. I took off my clothes and waded in, but I could not find him. I was out of my depth in the water,” he said.

 

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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