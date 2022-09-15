Another sting by BJP, Sisodia says PM should apologise if I’m not arrested

The BJP Thursday released a video of yet another “sting operation” against the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that an accused in the liquor scam can be heard saying that the now-scrapped excise policy was formulated in a way that a select few got benefits.

In response, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said: “The CBI raided my house but did not find anything. They also searched my locker but didn’t find anything there either. Now the BJP has brought forth this sting. CBI and ED should investigate this as well. If the allegations are correct, they should arrest me by Monday. If not, the PM should apologise to me for this fake sting by Monday.”

CBI ने मेरे घर रेड की, कुछ नहीं मिला। लाकर में कुछ नहीं मिला। CBI/ED ने जाँच कर ली, कुछ नहीं मिला। अब भाजपा स्टिंग ले के आयी है। CBI/ED ये स्टिंग भी जाँच कर ले। आरोप सहीं हों तो मुझे सोमवार तक गिरफ़्तार कर लो। नहीं तो सोमवार को PM जी झूठा स्टिंग करने के लिए मुझसे माफ़ी माँग लें. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 15, 2022

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, at a press conference earlier, alleged that the video shows accused number 9 in the CBI FIR, Amit Arora, detailing the “money trail”.

In the CBI FIR, Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, was named as an “associate” of Sisodia.

“The video shows the man saying how, in an organised manner, the policy has been made so that cash flow is with select people in the liquor policy,” Trivedi claimed.

For instance, he claimed, there are only two big brands in India and their two main wholesalers gave Rs 60 crore and Rs 100 crore, insinuating that the Aam Aadmi Party was the beneficiary and this money was used by the party in Goa and Punjab assembly polls.

They also claimed that under the new policy, the commission between the manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer was decided by the government instead of the companies, which killed competition in the market.

Trivedi said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that if anyone captures corruption on video, the government will take action. “What happened to the promise; everything is in the public domain,” he said. “Scam accused number 9 has exposed the entire plot.”

BJP spokesperson Adesh Gupta claimed the second sting video makes it clear that in everything the CM does, there is a scam.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “They asked us to bring proof and we brought it. The tailor-made policies benefited the CM’s aides. He has also turned black money into white money using his power.”