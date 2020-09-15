Delhi: Another salary protest, this time by Kasturba hospital nurses

At the protest in Kasturba hospital on Monday

Following a strike by administrative staff and teachers of North MCD against a delay in payment of salary, nurses at the corporation’s Kasturba Hospital held a two-hour protest on Monday. Nurses in other hospitals and health facilities run by the North MCD, whose salaries too have been delayed by three months, are likely to join the protest.

B L Sharma, president of the hospital’s nurses’ union, said they were last paid in May. He said the protest will go on till they get an assurance from the administration. This comes even as the Delhi High Court intervened in the matter and asked the civic body to pay salaries.

Explaining the delay, North body deputy standing committee chairperson Ritu Goel said around Rs 950 crore is due from Delhi government. “Besides collections from stamp duty, advertising, toll tax and other revenue sources have decreased,” she said.

Indu Jamwal, president of Hindu Rao hospital’s Nurses’ Welfare Association, said, “Why doesn’t the Central government intervene? Are they not aware of what is happening in Delhi?”

Sagardeep Singh, general secretary of the Hindu Rao hospital resident doctors’ association, which is also a Covid facility, said they last received salaries for June. “The situation here is such that senior resident doctors either don’t want to join or don’t want to renew their contract once it ends.”

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak had tweeted asking the BJP to immediately pay the salaries. A Delhi government spokesperson did not comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.