Another runway, bigger terminal: IGI Airport plans to handle more flyers

By 2022, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the busiest in the country, is likely to increase its annual passenger handling capacity from 75 million to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA). On Monday, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) claimed this would be made possible with major infrastructure expansion at IGI airport.

As per the plan shared by DIAL, work on the expansion plan has already been started and ‘Phase 3A’ includes construction of a fourth runway, expansion of Terminal-1 apron area (where aircraft are parked) and dual elevated taxiway, to be completed by June 2022.

“These works, upon completion, would not only increase the passenger handling capacity of the Delhi airport to 100 MPPA in the next three years, but also enhance the airside capacity to handle 140 MPPA,” said I Prabhakara Rao, deputy managing director, GMR Group.

Departure Terminal T1D and arrival Terminal T1C will be merged and expanded to accommodate 40 million passengers per annum. Rao said that under the proposed plan, the entire Terminal-1 apron would be demolished and a new and expanded apron would be constructed to provide a higher capacity layout with 82 stands.

“The new Terminal-1 apron, apart from having an increased number of stands, would be equipped with latest technological upgrades including visual docking guidance system, fuel hydrant system, ground power units, pre-conditioned air, etc. Under Phase 3A, a flyover would be constructed at Aerocity Metro station junction to reduce travel time from Terminal-1 to Terminal-3,” he added.

A senior official said that the additional runway and taxiway would help Delhi airport reduce the runway occupancy time from 60 seconds to 50 seconds and eventually take the per hour handling capacity to 128 movements against the current 75.

DIAL stated that L&T has been entrusted with the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work for Phase 3A. “The work (under Phase 3A) has begun on all the fronts,” it added.

“Keeping in view the unprecedented growth in the number of people travelling by air over the last few years, expansion of Delhi Airport has become the need of the hour to make it future-ready with enhanced passenger experience. The mega expansion of Delhi Airport would not only help the existing airlines to enhance their services but also create adequate room for new airlines to initiate their services. With this expansion, Delhi Airport will once again set a new standard for the airport experience,” Rao said.