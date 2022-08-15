scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Another manjha death: Man’s neck slit in Shahdara

Local staff rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital. Doctors said he was given CPR but he died.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 1:45:51 am
Abhishek lived with his parents and siblings in Jyoti Colony.

A 26-year-old businessman died after his neck was slit by a Chinese manjha in Shahdara Sunday. The incident took place at Nathu Colony flyover. The deceased, Abhishek Kumar, who ran a tent business, was on his way home on a scooter when a stray kite string got tangled around his neck.

Police said they received a PCR call at 2.51 pm about the incident. R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), said, “We were told that a man’s neck was slit because of manjha. Within seconds, blood started oozing out and he fell off his vehicle. A passerby stopped and tried to help.”



Abhishek lived with his parents and siblings in Jyoti Colony. His family was informed of his death and collected the body. Police said a case has been registered but no arrests have been made yet. This year, around four men have been killed so far because of the Chinese manjha.

Earlier this week, a 35-year-old man on a bike was killed after a Chinese manjha cut his neck at Shastri Park flyover. A 28-year-old food delivery executive died after he fell off his bike and was mowed down by an unknown vehicle on Badarpur flyover. Police said they found a Chinese manjha stuck to his two-wheeler and suspect this led to the accident. In July, a 30-year-old man died after his throat was slit due to kite string on the Haiderpur flyover. Another incident took place in Keshavpuram.

