Another manjha death: Man’s neck slit in Shahdara

A 26-year-old businessman died after his neck was slit by a Chinese manjha in Shahdara Sunday. The incident took place at Nathu Colony flyover. The deceased, Abhishek Kumar, who ran a tent business, was on his way home on a scooter when a stray kite string got tangled around his neck.

Police said they received a PCR call at 2.51 pm about the incident. R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), said, “We were told that a man’s neck was slit because of manjha. Within seconds, blood started oozing out and he fell off his vehicle. A passerby stopped and tried to help.”

Local staff rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital. Doctors said he was given CPR but he died.

Abhishek lived with his parents and siblings in Jyoti Colony. His family was informed of his death and collected the body. Police said a case has been registered but no arrests have been made yet. This year, around four men have been killed so far because of the Chinese manjha.

Earlier this week, a 35-year-old man on a bike was killed after a Chinese manjha cut his neck at Shastri Park flyover. A 28-year-old food delivery executive died after he fell off his bike and was mowed down by an unknown vehicle on Badarpur flyover. Police said they found a Chinese manjha stuck to his two-wheeler and suspect this led to the accident. In July, a 30-year-old man died after his throat was slit due to kite string on the Haiderpur flyover. Another incident took place in Keshavpuram.