Another hot day in store for Delhi, some respite expected on Friday

A child takes a bath under a leaking pipe to get respite from the scorching heat, in New Delhi, on June 10, 2021. (PTI file photo)

Delhi is expected to see another heat wave day on Wednesday, as day temperatures are expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday, when the maximum temperature was recorded as 43 degrees Celsius, was the first heat wave day in the city this summer.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded as 28 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 41 degrees Celsius on Thursday and is expected to drop to 39 degrees on Friday, along with thunderstorm and rain.

According to officials at IMD, the lack of rain is responsible for the heat wave.

“So far this summer, we were witnessing regular rainfall, mostly due to western disturbances. Over the past week, however, there has been only trace rainfall and hot winds have been blowing from Rajasthan, pushing the mercury up,” the official said.

Monsoon, which usually hits Delhi on June 27, has also been delayed and officials said it is not expected to reach the city in the next five days at least.