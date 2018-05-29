Another help from Jharkhand rescued in Delhi

The girl was rescued by NGO Shakti Vahini, the Delhi Commission for Women and the Delhi Police Saturday. The girl was rescued by NGO Shakti Vahini, the Delhi Commission for Women and the Delhi Police Saturday.

A minor domestic help from Jharkhand, rescued from a house in west Delhi last week, was produced before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Monday and placed in a shelter home for children. The girl was rescued by NGO Shakti Vahini, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Police Saturday.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said, “No FIR has been registered… once her age is verified, we will proceed further in the case.”

In a statement to the CWC, the girl said she had been working at a house in west Delhi for two years, where she was sent by her aunt and a placement agent called Shakeel.

The CWC directed the investigating officer to “take action against these people as per law”.

Officials said the employer too was produced before the Commission, and he said he had “paid Rs 1 lakh-plus for a two-year period to Shakeel”.

The girl said that she had also worked at a house in Ghaziabad. The CWC recommended that “counselling is necessary to reveal more about the case”.

The girl hails from a village in Jharkhand. She was rescued after the NGO received a letter from the local police station, written by the girl’s brother last month.

The letter states her current age as 15 years, the address of the employer in Delhi, and reads, “Over a year ago, my sister left for Delhi with someone… we recently found she works as a domestic help… I request you to rescue her.”

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “Repeatedly girls are being trafficked from poorest parts of Jharkhand. Trafficking rackets run by placement agencies should be busted.”

