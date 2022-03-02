Another flight lands in Delhi: ‘Walked 20 km in the cold to reach border… no food, water’

“I can’t tell you about the situation here. If not the bomb, the border (conditions) will kill us. It would have been better to die in Ivano (Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine). There were people feeling suffocated because of the crowd… they collapsed. I will go tomorrow (to cross the border). One girl suffered a fracture in her leg… I will come tomorrow,” said Mansi, a third-year MBBS student, in her voice message to her mother Harsha Singhal a day back.

Showing the text message, Harsha and her husband Ramesh broke down and said they regret allowing their daughter to go abroad to study.

Fortunately, on Wednesday, Mansi and 210 other Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine managed to cross the borders into Romania and fly back to India.

“I had booked tickets for Mansi but the bombing started. She was sending me videos of the attacks. She kept trying to leave. After some time, students booked a bus which dropped them near Romania. They had to walk 15-20 km and struggled to cross the border in the cold,” said Ramesh as he waited for his daughter to exit the airport.

Mansi said many of her friends are still stuck at the Romanian border. “We stood in lines near the border for 8-10 hours. There was no food, hardly any water. I wish we knew about the war situation earlier. It was better when we reached Romania. The embassy officials helped us.”

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar received the students when they landed in Delhi. He told the students that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his other colleagues are working day and night to bring students home safely. More arrangements are being done to carry out ‘Operation Ganga’ successfully, he said.

Hitesh Choudhary, a first-year MBBS student from Ivano-Frankivsk, said, “It was a fight to get out of there (Ukraine). We were all struggling in the cold weather, waiting for help. I could see bombing near the airbase. There were so many students at the shelter. There was no space. I went to Ukraine in December and now I am back home. I still don’t know what happened. I can’t even contact my friends there because of poor network connection.”

Students said they struggled in sub-zero temperatures and walked miles to cross the border and reach Romania and Poland. The situation in Kyiv and Kharkiv is worse, they said.

Laxman Agarwal, an MBBS student from Lviv, said, “We were only 60-70 km away from the border but the situation got out of control. We couldn’t get buses or taxis. The buses left us 20-30 km away from the border. My friends were beaten with batons. Girls were harassed by security officials. We waited all night long but had to go back to Lviv. I got in touch with actor Sonu Sood’s team and managed to get out of Ukraine. It took me a day to cross the border but now I am home.”