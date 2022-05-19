Another demolition flashpoint as AAP MLA is detained during DDA drive in Kalyanpuri

The Delhi Police Wednesday detained Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar during a demolition drive in Kalyanpuri for allegedly obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said it was carrying out the exercise to reclaim its property.

It said the demolition was carried out in Khichripur on DDA land, measuring around two hectares. The land has been under encroachment for a long time, and the exercise was carried out under the directions of the Delhi High Court, which had directed the agency to take possession of the land forthwith, the DDA said in a press statement.

AAP’s Kumar, who was protesting against the anti-encroachment drive in a bid to stop the bulldozers, claimed the people residing in the area have valid documents.

The owner of the building that was demolished, S Nagar, said the DDA has illegally conducted demolition and he was not given any information or time to vacate the premises.

“We have been living here for generations; the DDA did not even have a record of where their land is,” he claimed.

The area was used for both residential and commercial purposes, where around 20 people lived. It was also used as a furniture shop and godown.

A senior DDA official said the agency is not required to give a notice when it is reclaiming its land on court orders.

In an order on May 6, the court questioned DDA for not taking possession of its land.

The demolition was earlier scheduled thrice, but could not be carried out due to the non-availability of the police force, the DDA official said.

Since the anti-encroachment drive at Jahangirpuri on April 20, the three municipal corporations of Delhi and the DDA have intensified such drives and anti-encroachment action on properties in areas such as Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Rithala, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar, Khyala and Kalyanpuri.