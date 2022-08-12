Another Delhi school flags poor construction work, DoE seeks report from PWD

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has once again raised the matter of poor construction work in school buildings, classrooms, besides on the sewerage work and sought a report from the Public Works Department (PWD) immediately over alleged negligence after inspecting a school located in Radhey Shyam Park, officials said. Earlier in July, 17 Delhi government schools had complained of poor construction in new classrooms, leakages, waterlogging and corruption.

According to officials, DoE director Himanshu Gupta visited Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Radhey Shyam Park on August 6. “After visiting the school, he raised several deficiencies he found in the school structure, system, functioning, teaching, teachers’ behaviour, etc, and noted down the poor maintenance of the building,” said an official.

During inspection, Gupta found issues with the sewer connection of the new building and also found that the base level of the building was not proper. He then directed the land and estate branch to issue a letter to the PWD asking “why the negligence took place” and sought “action against the engineers.”

As per the inspection report, the building was reportedly constructed initially in 1981. The block behind it was added in 1998. The primary section spread across two blocks is a more recent addition which has 76 rooms but only 35 are in use. Quite a number of rooms and toilets are locked, yet primary classes are being clubbed, Gupta said in his report.

“The construction company replied that the sewer connection of the new building cannot be done to the manhole in the street because the plinth level of the new building is below the level of the manhole at the street. DDE (Land and Estate Branch) to immediately write a letter to PWD to enquire and report the following whether the plinth level of the under-construction new building is actually below the level of the street outside because of which sewer connection with the manhole cannot be done. If yes, why the engineers chose to take below par plinth level and what action is now proposed to be taken against the PWD engineers and the contractor for this negligence,” the report said. Gupta also directed that the PWD must ensure that such mistakes must not be repeated in future.

However, this is not the first complaint that has been raised by the DoE. In July, about 17 Delhi government schools had filed complaints against the PWD for non-completion of work, corruption, slow construction work in about 40 classes, heavy leakage in newly constructed buildings, unfinished construction of washrooms and classrooms, light fittings, water, sewage line, ramps and steps, toilet bathrooms, and others. The schools had also raised the matter of fire safety hazards and dangers to schools and classrooms due to seepage, poor quality material used for construction of classrooms, electricity fitting and others.

“Due to the said complaint, running schools has been very much difficult and it also poses threat to students, teachers, and the property of the schools,” the DoE said in a letter sent to the PWD. It also asked the department to reply to the matter.

A PWD official said, “We are looking into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken against the concerned persons and engineers.”