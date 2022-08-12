scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Another Delhi school flags poor construction work, DoE seeks report from PWD

The DoE director visited Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Radhey Shyam Park on August 6 after which he flagged several issues with the school’s structure, functioning and so on, an official said.

Written by Gayathri Mani | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 12:43:20 pm
The Delhi government's Directorate of Education has once again raised the matter of poor construction work in school buildings and classrooms. (Representational image)

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has once again raised the matter of poor construction work in school buildings, classrooms, besides on the sewerage work and sought a report from the Public Works Department (PWD) immediately over alleged negligence after inspecting a school located in Radhey Shyam Park, officials said. Earlier in July, 17 Delhi government schools had complained of poor construction in new classrooms, leakages, waterlogging and corruption.

According to officials, DoE director Himanshu Gupta visited Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Radhey Shyam Park on August 6. “After visiting the school, he raised several deficiencies he found in the school structure, system, functioning, teaching, teachers’ behaviour, etc, and noted down the poor maintenance of the building,” said an official.

During inspection, Gupta found issues with the sewer connection of the new building and also found that the base level of the building was not proper. He then directed the land and estate branch to issue a letter to the PWD asking “why the negligence took place” and sought “action against the engineers.”

As per the inspection report, the building was reportedly constructed initially in 1981. The block behind it was added in 1998. The primary section spread across two blocks is a more recent addition which has 76 rooms but only 35 are in use. Quite a number of rooms and toilets are locked, yet primary classes are being clubbed, Gupta said in his report.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...

“The construction company replied that the sewer connection of the new building cannot be done to the manhole in the street because the plinth level of the new building is below the level of the manhole at the street. DDE (Land and Estate Branch) to immediately write a letter to PWD to enquire and report the following whether the plinth level of the under-construction new building is actually below the level of the street outside because of which sewer connection with the manhole cannot be done. If yes, why the engineers chose to take below par plinth level and what action is now proposed to be taken against the PWD engineers and the contractor for this negligence,” the report said. Gupta also directed that the PWD must ensure that such mistakes must not be repeated in future.

However, this is not the first complaint that has been raised by the DoE. In July, about 17 Delhi government schools had filed complaints against the PWD for non-completion of work, corruption, slow construction work in about 40 classes, heavy leakage in newly constructed buildings, unfinished construction of washrooms and classrooms, light fittings, water, sewage line, ramps and steps, toilet bathrooms, and others. The schools had also raised the matter of fire safety hazards and dangers to schools and classrooms due to seepage, poor quality material used for construction of classrooms, electricity fitting and others.

“Due to the said complaint, running schools has been very much difficult and it also poses threat to students, teachers, and the property of the schools,” the DoE said in a letter sent to the PWD. It also asked the department to reply to the matter.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

A PWD official said, “We are looking into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken against the concerned persons and engineers.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 12:43:20 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

NEET UG 2022: Result likely in third week of August, says senior NTA official

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD
Explained

The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD

Bengaluru woman goes to Delhi HC to stop friend’s euthanasia trip to Europe

Bengaluru woman goes to Delhi HC to stop friend’s euthanasia trip to Europe

Students have understood JNU not a place for 'anti-national' activities, says chancellor Saraswat

Students have understood JNU not a place for 'anti-national' activities, says chancellor Saraswat

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?

Premium
Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district
Karnataka

Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Movie Review

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
Are 'farm to face' beauty products the next big thing in the world of skincare?

Are 'farm to face' beauty products the next big thing in the world of skincare?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement