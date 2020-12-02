Another border closed, this time with Noida

A senior police officer said traffic movement at Singhu and Tikri borders is completely stopped, but movement at Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad borders is normal.

With vehicle movement already blocked at Singhu and Tikri borders, Tuesday afternoon also saw hundreds of farmers gather at the Chilla border between Delhi and Noida, forcing police to stop vehicles from plying there too. “Chilla border that links Delhi to UP through Noida has been closed. Drivers who want to go to Noida can take U-turn from under Ghazipur-Akshardham flyover and also through Sarai Kale Khan,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

A senior police officer said traffic movement at Singhu and Tikri borders is completely stopped, but movement at Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad borders is normal: “Local police are talking with protesters at Chilla border to convince them to clear the roads. Farmers coming via Dadri, Greater Noida and Noida are mostly from parts of Western UP. More are expected to join by tomorrow. We have asked them to move to a nearby park.”

Ganesh Saha, DCP Traffic in Noida, said: “Except the border is Chilla, all routes towards Noida, including DND, have normal traffic. We are constantly updating traffic situations through videos and photos as several people have queries. We have also issued a helpline number in case people have questions. We will issue directions in case there is any protest at the borders.” People can contact 9971009001 or visit the official handle of Noida Traffic Police for updates.

All routes between Gurgaon and Delhi, police said, are currently open. “Delhi Police is putting up checkpoints but at our end, there is no barricading,” said D K Bharadwaj, DCP (Traffic).

