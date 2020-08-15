Another AIIMS doctor commits suicide — third in the past month

The doctor worked in the paediatrics dept at AIIMS. (Representational)

The decomposing body of a 40-year-old doctor working at AIIMS was recovered from his residence in South Delhi Friday.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “A PCR call regarding a foul smell coming from a house in Gautam Nagar was received around 3.10 pm on Friday. A man was found hanging in a room on the second floor, which was locked from inside. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.”

The doctor has been identified as Mohit Singhla, who worked in the department of paediatrics at AIIMS. DCP Thakur said the doctor last reported to work on Tuesday. A police officer said, “Prima facie, it appears he took this step two-three days ago.”

DCP Thakur said a suicide note has been recovered from Dr Singhla’s residence. A senior police officer said, “The letter, purportedly written by him, says it was his life, his choice and he didn’t want to live till 60-70 years. The letter also said ‘I couldn’t hide my mental state anymore’. There are no allegations in the letter.” DCP Thakur said no foul play is suspected so far.

Dr Singhla, who hailed from Panchkula in Haryana, is survived by his parents and younger brother, who too is a doctor. “Dr Singhla had been living alone at the Gautam Nagar house since 2006,” said the DCP.

A doctor at AIIMS said, “He used to work on research projects in paediatrics mostly. He was a bright student with 32 research papers published, including in peer-reviewed journals such as PLOS.”

On Monday, a 22-year-old medical student, Vikas, had allegedly committed suicide at AIIMS. He was a second-year MBBS student from Bengaluru, and had been seeking treatment at the institute for depression.

On July 11, Dr Anurag Kumar (25), who was a junior resident with the psychiatry department, allegedly committed suicide at the institute. At the time, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had tweeted that Kumar was undergoing treatment for severe depression.

Earlier this week, the Faculty Association of AIIMS wrote a letter to Director Dr Randeep Guleria raising concerns over the recent suicides among undergraduate students at the institute. The letter stated there is a “need to collectively think and work to provide an enabling environment for the students to prosper”.

