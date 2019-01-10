Annual data out, heinous crimes down: Crime up 6%, police cite migrant population, materialism, media

With crime up in the capital by 6% between 2017 and 2018, the Delhi Police has said Delhi’s “size and the heterogeneous nature of its population” is among key reasons for the uptick.

While fewer heinous crimes such as murder, rape and robbery were reported, motor vehicle thefts continued to be an area of concern for the police — 44,158 vehicles were reported stolen last year, up from 39,084 in 2017.

A total of 2,36,476 cases under the IPC were registered in 2018, up from 2,23,077 the previous year. “Some other important factors impacting crime in Delhi are disparities in the high influx of migrant population; income, unemployment/under-employment; consumerism; materialism and socio-economic imbalances; unplanned urbanisation, with a substantial population living in jhuggi-jhopri/kacchi colonies, and a nagging lack of civic amenities; proximity in location of colonies of the affluent; impact of mass media; and umpteen advertisements which sell a lifestyle that many want but cannot afford,” Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik said.

Crime per lakh of population was 1,289 last year, as compared to 1,244 crimes in 2017. “Heinous crimes last year declined by 11.72%, while major heads like dacoity, attempt to murder, robbery, rapes and riots saw a decline as well. Even incidents of snatching and burglary have come down,” he said.

Patnaik said that incidents in Delhi are “the focus of attention of not only national, but also of the world media, and even ordinary crimes and disorders tend to be sensationalised, causing an unsettling effect on the minds of people and their perception of functions of police”.

The detection rate — the number of crimes solved — improved to 36.53% last year from 34.6% in 2017. In 2019, Patnaik said police will turn its focus to cyber crime.

Data from the vigilance department also claimed that in 2018, a total of 833 police officers were added to the ‘doubtful integrity’ list, while the names of 550 officers were removed.

The flying squad of the vigilance branch attended to 1,238 calls that raised allegations of harassment, inaction or corruption by officers. A total of 472 vigilance enquiries were conducted, of which 107 were proved against 272 officers. Cases of road rage also dipped from 64 in 2017 to 49 last year.