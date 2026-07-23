Anna Hazare writes to PM Narendra Modi, says Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation will not cause the govt to fall

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare, who went on a historic hunger strike at the same venue more than 15 years ago, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday saying “the news of…violence and police action…is extremely painful”, and that the resentment of the protesters must be viewed “not as a law and order problem, but as the agony and expectations of society”. If Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is asked to resign, “it will not cause the government to fall; rather, it will…make its functioning more accountable and effective”, Hazare said. He requested the government to “listen to [the protesters] patiently, create an atmosphere of trust, and find solutions through positive dialogue”.

MANOJ MORE

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Vijeta Dahiya during Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. (Express) Vijeta Dahiya during Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. (Express)

Sacked CJP spokesperson says ‘shocked’ by action

Vijeta Dahiya, the sacked former spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) told The Indian Express on Wednesday that he was “shocked” by the decision taken by the leadership of the activist platform.

“[When CJP leaders called] I thought they would ask me how I was doing after the viral, controversial videos [of me dancing on the stage at Jantar Mantar], but I was told, ‘Vijeta, please don’t come [to the protest],’” Dahiya said.

The CJP removed Dahiya after videos circulating online showed him away from Monday’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march and munching on a burger, allegedly at the same time as protesters were braving police lathis and tear gas elsewhere in the city. In a post on X, the CJP said Dahiya’s conduct “shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement”.

SRIRUPA GOSWAMI

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Naseeruddin Shah (right) with Satish Shah and Ravi Baswani in the 1983 cult comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, a dark satire on corruption in politics, bureaucracy, media and business. (Express) Naseeruddin Shah (right) with Satish Shah and Ravi Baswani in the 1983 cult comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, a dark satire on corruption in politics, bureaucracy, media and business. (Express)

Heart aching, I am boiling with anger: Naseeruddin

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has lashed out at the government, and urged students to continue their fight. His heart was “aching”, and he was “boiling” inside, Shah said in a video posted on Instagram.

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“Right now, my heart is aching, and I am also boiling with anger to see how our kids are being meted out injustice by these goons who remind me of American ICE agents, wearing masks and carrying sticks. Think about your own children sometimes and know that you will face consequences for your actions one day for sure,” he said.

“To the children, I want to say that don’t lose courage as sympathies of many are with you. There are many who are with you, keep fighting… And to the rulers of this country, I just want to say this, sab yaad rakha jaayega (nothing will be forgotten),” he said.

PTI