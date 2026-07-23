Anna Hazare writes to PM Narendra Modi, says Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation will not cause the govt to fall

He requested the government to “listen to [the protesters] patiently, create an atmosphere of trust, and find solutions through positive dialogue”.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readJul 23, 2026 02:03 AM IST
Anna Hazare writes to PM Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi protest, Sansad Chalo march, jantar mantar protest, Cockroach Janta Party, CJP protest Delhi, NEET paper leak, unemployment in India, Delhi street protests, Bhagat Singh jail diary, Jantar Mantar protest, Jodhpur IT professionals protest, Shahdara Delhi, youth protests India, media misinformation, Indian Express reporting, civil rights dissent India, Indian express news, current affairsSame venue, another fast: Anna Hazare at Jantar Mantar in April 2011. With him is former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the CJP protest site on Tuesday. (Ravi Kanojia)
Make us preferred source on Google

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare, who went on a historic hunger strike at the same venue more than 15 years ago, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday saying “the news of…violence and police action…is extremely painful”, and that the resentment of the protesters must be viewed “not as a law and order problem, but as the agony and expectations of society”. If Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is asked to resign, “it will not cause the government to fall; rather, it will…make its functioning more accountable and effective”, Hazare said. He requested the government to “listen to [the protesters] patiently, create an atmosphere of trust, and find solutions through positive dialogue”.

MANOJ MORE

=================

Vijeta Dahiya during Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Express Vijeta Dahiya during Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. (Express)

Sacked CJP spokesperson says ‘shocked’ by action

Vijeta Dahiya, the sacked former spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) told The Indian Express on Wednesday that he was “shocked” by the decision taken by the leadership of the activist platform.

“[When CJP leaders called] I thought they would ask me how I was doing after the viral, controversial videos [of me dancing on the stage at Jantar Mantar], but I was told, ‘Vijeta, please don’t come [to the protest],’” Dahiya said.

The CJP removed Dahiya after videos circulating online showed him away from Monday’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march and munching on a burger, allegedly at the same time as protesters were braving police lathis and tear gas elsewhere in the city. In a post on X, the CJP said Dahiya’s conduct “shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement”.

SRIRUPA GOSWAMI

==================

Naseeruddin Shah (right) with Satish Shah and Ravi Baswani in the 1983 cult comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, a dark satire on corruption in politics, bureaucracy, media and business. Express Naseeruddin Shah (right) with Satish Shah and Ravi Baswani in the 1983 cult comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, a dark satire on corruption in politics, bureaucracy, media and business. (Express)

Heart aching, I am boiling with anger: Naseeruddin

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has lashed out at the government, and urged students to continue their fight. His heart was “aching”, and he was “boiling” inside, Shah said in a video posted on Instagram.

Story continues below this ad

“Right now, my heart is aching, and I am also boiling with anger to see how our kids are being meted out injustice by these goons who remind me of American ICE agents, wearing masks and carrying sticks. Think about your own children sometimes and know that you will face consequences for your actions one day for sure,” he said.

“To the children, I want to say that don’t lose courage as sympathies of many are with you. There are many who are with you, keep fighting… And to the rulers of this country, I just want to say this, sab yaad rakha jaayega (nothing will be forgotten),” he said.

PTI

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments