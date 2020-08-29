Anna Hazare rejects Delhi BJP request to join protest against AAP

The move, sources said, has left some red faces within the Delhi BJP. (File photo)

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has written a letter to the Delhi BJP, rejecting its request to join a movement against the AAP and saying it is unfortunate a party, which holds power at the Centre, needs his support.

“I felt sorry reading your letter. Your party, BJP, is in power for the past six years. Youth are the country’s asset and your party has their support in a large number. Still it is calling an 83-year-old fakir who lives in a 10×12 feet room, who has no wealth, no power,” Hazare wrote in a letter to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta. “What could be more unfortunate than this?” The letter was also shared by him on his Facebook page.

The move, sources said, has left some red faces within the Delhi BJP. It comes days after the state unit inducted over 50 residents of Shaheen Bagh into its fold, prompting an attack by the AAP.

“PM Narendra Modi claims the Centre has taken strong steps for eradicating corruption. Why does your government not take stringent legal steps if the Delhi government has indulged in corruption?” Hazare asked. Gupta said Hazare had organised a mass movement against corruption in Delhi in 2011, and the AAP, born from the movement, is steeped in corruption today which is why he had sought Hazare’s help.

