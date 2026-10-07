Expanded ANMOL scheme, hike in ASHA incentive — Delhi launches health initiatives

Expansion of the ANMOL scheme, which raises the free newborn screening programme for newborns, from 56 to 63 diseases, doubling of the monthly incentive for ASHA workers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 — these were among the several new healthcare initiatives launched by the Delhi Government on Tuesday under the “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” programme, organised at Thyagraj Stadium.

The programme also saw the virtual inauguration of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) building at GB Pant Hospital. Further, a Nursing Home Management System portal was launched, which moves registration and renewal for private nursing homes online, officials said.

The hike in incentives is set to benefit 6,690 ASHA workers in the Capital, officials said, adding that the increment is a recognition of the dedication with which the workers bring Delhi’s health services to households. ASHA workers act as the link between the community and the public health system. They register pregnant women, push for institutional deliveries, track immunisation, counsel families on nutrition and sanitation, and accompany patients to health facilities and work under the National Health Mission.