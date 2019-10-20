Delhi: Ankit Saxena’s father takes witness stand

Yashpal Saxena took to the witness box Saturday, fielding questions by lawyers representing men accused of killing his son Ankit Saxena.

For two hours, Yashpal recounted the night his son was murdered — from the distance between Ankit and him at the time to whether he saw a weapon in the hands of the accused to the direction of Ankit’s face during the assault.

Ankit was stabbed to death, allegedly after an altercation with an 18-year-old woman’s family who disapproved of their relationship. Akbar Ali, Shehnaz Begum and Mohd Salim, the father, mother and uncle of the woman, are facing trial.

Yashpal’s cross-examination was completed Saturday, and his wife’s statement will be recorded before the court in December.

Yashpal told the court that he did not see any of the accused carrying weapons, that he was a few feet away from his son during the assault, and gave the direction Ankit was facing at the time.

He also told the court that the four accused abused and punched his son. He also recounted the three times he gave a statement to the police, including after his son’s body had come back from the mortuary.

The court had appointed special public prosecutors, senior advocate Rebecca John and advocate Vishal Gosain. John stood beside Yashpal and asked him to reply to every question that the lawyers of the accused asked.

Advocate Vijay Mehta, who appeared for the accused couple, came with questions jotted down. When he asked Yashpal about what he did when he saw his son getting assaulted, he replied that he moved forward to save his son, but the accused did not let go of him.