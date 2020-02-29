Ankit murder FIR: Victim’s father points to involvement of AAP man

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (Left) and Ankit Sharma (Right). (File) AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (Left) and Ankit Sharma (Right). (File)

A team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s house in Chand Bagh on Friday morning. Hussain has been named in an FIR filed in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who went missing on Tuesday night. His body was found in a drain the next day.

The FSL team collected samples and pieces of evidence from the house, amid allegations that petrol bombs, bricks and stones had been found on the terrace.

The FIR has been registered under charges of murder, destruction of evidence and abduction, at Dayalpur police station.

In his complaint, Ankit’s father has alleged that Hussain had “assembled goons (gunde)” at his residence, and they were firing guns and throwing petrol bombs from the rooftop. The family lives in Khajuri Khas, close to Chand Bagh.

His father said in the complaint, “On Tuesday, he came back home but left around 5 pm to buy groceries. When he did not return, we started looking for him at different police stations and hospitals. We couldn’t find him and waited the night, and filed a missing persons report in the morning. Later, a neighbour told me that he saw Ankit with a friend. We went to his place and asked about Ankit. We then heard rumours that a man was killed at Chand Bagh. His body was dumped from the bridge in a drain.”

After the family informed police, local divers were deployed to find the body. His father said in the complaint that there were multiple stab wounds on his son’s body, as well as burn injuries.

“I believe Tahir’s goons assembled at his office and killed my son. Later, they dumped the body in a drain,” alleged the father in the police complaint.

On Thursday, AAP had suspended Hussain from the party membership, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying: “If anyone from AAP is found guilty, give him double punishment.” He also said that the accused, irrespective of the party he belongs to, must be awarded stringent punishment.

On Friday, police claimed Hussain was missing from home. A senior police officer said, “The crime branch is investigating the matter. Teams have been deployed to search for him.”

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Hussain had said: “I am very sad to hear about the death of IB officer Ankit Sharma. He should get justice. I am not involved in this incident. There should be a thorough investigation of this matter.”

Speaking to The Indian Express Tuesday, he had said: “They (rioters) pelted stones from the road and other tall buildings too. This was around 2-2.30 pm on Monday, and when people saw this, they forcefully entered our house and went to the terrace.” Suggesting that his home had been taken over by rioters, he had claimed that he went inside his house on the ground floor, behind his office, and hid there with his wife and three children.

