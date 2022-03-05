Ankit Gujjar used phone inside Tihar to make requests for money transfers: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation in a report before the Delhi High Court has said that gangster Ankit Gujjar (29), who was allegedly murdered inside Tihar Jail in August last year, was unathorisedly using a mobile number inside the jail to contact his family and friends to make requests for transfer of payments to various persons, including jail officials.

The mobile number was used in 10 handsets, according to the CBI, between June and August 2021 while Gujjar was in judicial custody at Tihar. One person received Rs 3.50 lakh from three different men “in the months of June-July 2021 for delivering to jail staff on behalf of Ankit Gujjar”. The report mentions the name of two head warders of Central Jail 3 to whom the money was allegedly delivered.

Regarding the transfers of Rs 1.44 lakh made by Gujjar’s brother through Paytm, the court was told that the money was routed through different persons and ultimately allegedly reached either other inmates or jail staff.

A counsel representing the CBI before the bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri Friday told the court that substantial investigation has already taken place in the case and sought more time to submit further status report. The court will hear the matter next on May 5.

The court last year transferred the murder case to the CBI after hearing the petition filed by Gujjar’s mother Geeta through advocate Mehmood Pracha. While transferring the case, Justice Mukta Gupta in September 2021 had said that it was a very serious offence which requires an in-depth investigation to unearth the alleged extortion taking place in the prison.

The CBI in its report said that they have examined 113 witnesses in the case and the probe is focused on the murder of Gujjar, negligence in providing him medical treatment, connivance of a jail official in not allowing police to enter the jail, non-functioning of CCTV cameras, and also the demand of money by jail officials.

Following recovery of a phone and other contraband from Gujjar’s cell in August last year, the CBI said, he was instructed to be shifted to another ward which was allegedly resisted by him, leading to a fight with Narender Meena, the then Deputy Superintendent of the prison. Gujjar and two other inmates were allegedly beaten by jail staff, and Gujjar died later in his cell.