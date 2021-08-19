Ankit Gujjar family seeks CBI probe into death inside jail

THE DELHI High Court Wednesday issued notice to the Centre, Delhi Police and Tihar Jail authorities in a petition seeking transfer of probe into the death of 29-year-old gangster Ankit Gujjar, who was allegedly murdered inside the jail earlier this month, to the CBI.

While seeking a status report from authorities, the court also ordered preservation of CCTV footage of the incident and listed the case for hearing on September 2. The petition filed by his mother, brother and sister through advocates Mehmood Pracha and Shariq Nisar alleges that the authorities are trying to “manipulate the investigation” to save and shield the culprits. The conduct of authorities “unabashedly” has been in favour of offenders and against the victims, it contends . The plea also seeks security of the family members.

“The incident of murder of the son of the petitioner has been, whether actively or otherwise, facilitated from the highest levels, with a view to perpetuate fear amongst the prisoners, which in turn helps their criminal extortion syndicate with such blatant impunity,” the counsel representing the family said in the petition.