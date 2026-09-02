Ankit Balyan murder: Jailed Gogi gang boss under UP Police scanner

The murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan in Shamli has led the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe a possible link with the Gogi gang, with investigators examining whether jailed gangster Rohit Rana alias Rohit Moi – who handles operations of Gogi gang in the Capital – directed gangster Rahul alias Bholu Shahpuriya to target the singer, The Indian Express has learnt.

The probe follows a purported social media post claiming responsibility for the killing in the name of Shahpuriya, who is originally from Sonipat in Haryana.

The UP Police, however, has so far not claimed that the singer had any association with any gangster group.

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Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli last Wednesday. On Monday, two alleged shooters – Sumit and Mohit, both from Sonipat – were killed in an encounter with the UP Police. According to sources in the police, four shooters were involved in Balyan’s murder and that they were acting on Shahpuriya’s instructions.

Gangster Rahul alias Bholu Shahpuriya is believed to be operating from abroad. (Express Photo) Gangster Rahul alias Bholu Shahpuriya is believed to be operating from abroad. (Express Photo)

The UP Police is now trying to trace the other two alleged shooters and Shahpuriya, who is believed to be abroad and operating with the help of his brother in Canada. Haryana Police has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Two jailed gangsters to be quizzed

Sources said the UP Police may question Moi, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, in connection with the case.

Another gangster Rakesh, who is also a member of the Gogi gang and a close associate of Rohit Moi, could also be questioned by the UP Police. Rakesh is currently lodged in Haryana’s Karnal Jail.

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Bholu has more than 12 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion, registered against him in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, said a source.

Police suspect the motive behind Balyan’s murder could be linked to a song featuring him – “Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan”. Members of the Gogi gang allegedly believed its lyrics mocked the killing of their leader, Jitender Maan alias Gogi, inside Rohini court in September 2021.

The purported social media post in Shahpuriya’s name alleged that Balyan supported the gang’s rivals and carried references to ‘Gogi_Bhai’, ‘Fazze_Bhai’ and ‘Gogi_Group’.

Gogi was shot dead by two assailants allegedly linked to rival gangster Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya. Nearly 20 months later, Tillu was stabbed to death inside Tihar Jail on May 2, 2023, allegedly by members of the Gogi gang.

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The rivalry, which began around Alipur during the college years of Gogi and Tillu, had claimed more than 20 lives by 2023, including the two gangsters, said police. The gangs were involved in extortion and land-related disputes in Delhi and Haryana.

Following Gogi’s killing, Moi – who was closely associated with him – took over the gang.

In December 2023, Moi was arrested by the Delhi Police. Sources said that from behind the bars, he is allegedly running the gang along with Yogesh Tunda, Deepak Titar and Dinesh Karalia, who are also lodged in Tihar Jail.

In January 2018, Moi, along with Gogi and other associates, allegedly fired multiple bullets at Ravi Bhardwaj. It was one of the most brutal daylight murders, committed near Rohini court. Bhardwaj, who was believed to be a member of the Tillu gang, was having chole bhature at a shop when he was attacked.

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Moi’s name also surfaced in connection with the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj in 2023. He was allegedly accused of providing foreign-made pistols, including Zigana pistols, to the shooters.