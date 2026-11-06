Fearing fake encounter by UP Police, 2 gangsters seek shackles & bulletproof jackets

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of... Read More
Citing apprehension of a ‘fake encounter’ by the Uttar Pradesh Police, two jailed gangsters sought to be handcuffed and shackled, besides being provided bulletproof jackets, while being transported from Tihar Jail to a court in Shamli.
The two men, Deepak alias Teetar and Yogesh alias Tunda, were arrested by the Shamli Police in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, who was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli’s Kotwali area in August.
Both are lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi. They will be taken to the Shamli Court on a transit remand as part of the probe.
In an order dated November 3, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of Patiala House Courts allowed the request, directing jail authorities to ensure that the two accused are produced in shackles and bulletproof jackets during their journey to the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Shamli, and back.
The court noted that the counsel for the accused stated that they are under apprehension that they may be subjected to a “fake encounter by UP police”.
The order further recorded that the accused had themselves sought the security measures. “He has consulted the said under-trial prisoners, and they have themselves requested for handcuffs, shackles, both hand and feet, for being produced before learning CJM, Shamli,” it stated.
The court also directed the jail authorities and the Deputy Commissioner of Police to ensure “full protection” to the accused during their production before the Shamli court and the journey back to Delhi. It ordered that no untoward incident should take place during the transit and directed that copies of the order be immediately sent to the Jail Superintendent and the police officials concerned.
The murder
Investigators have been probing the alleged role of members of the Jitender Gogi gang in Baliyan’s killing.
Baliyan had appeared in a song, “Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan”. Police suspect members of the Gogi gang allegedly believed its lyrics mocked their gang leader’s killing inside a Delhi courtroom in 2021 — at the hands of his arch rival Tillu Tajpuriya — and accused Baliyan of releasing the song in collusion with the rival Tillu gang.
Police had said the singer had allegedly been threatened by the gang in 2022-23 when he was in Delhi. He told them he had only acted in the video and had no role in writing the lyrics or composing the music, police said. But the gang allegedly continued to suspect him.