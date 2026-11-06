Fearing fake encounter by UP Police, 2 gangsters seek shackles & bulletproof jackets

Citing apprehension of a ‘fake encounter’ by the Uttar Pradesh Police, two jailed gangsters sought to be handcuffed and shackled, besides being provided bulletproof jackets, while being transported from Tihar Jail to a court in Shamli.

The two men, Deepak alias Teetar and Yogesh alias Tunda, were arrested by the Shamli Police in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, who was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli’s Kotwali area in August.

Both are lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi. They will be taken to the Shamli Court on a transit remand as part of the probe.