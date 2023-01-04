Anjali’s cremation held amid heightened security — and anger against police

Written by Arnabjit Sur

Outside Anjali’s house in Sultanpuri’s Karan Vihar on Tuesday, there was a heavy police presence, and residents were asked to stay put.

Several local police teams were deployed in the neighbourhood and officials said that anticipating a law and order situation, Anjali’s family and neighbours were asked not to speak to people, including the media.

Police said that Anjali’s body was handed over to her family around 4 pm, following which it was taken for cremation at Shiv Mukti Dham cremation ground around 6 pm.

A crowd accompanied the body amidst sloganeering against the police.

A cavalcade of at least a dozen cars, which included an ambulance carrying the body and a police vehicle with her family members, guarded by SSB jawans travelled along the almost 2-km route from her house to the cremation ground.

Only family members were allowed inside, due to which some relatives were unable to attend the cremation. A relative said that while the family wanted the body to be taken through the market areas in Karan Vihar, police had planned a special route toward the crematorium.

Paying the family a visit, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad questioned how such an incident can take place amidst heavy policing in the city on New Year’s Eve.

Rahul Bedawat, who lives three houses away from Anjali’s, said, “We saw her go to work every day… There has been a lapse of security on the part of the police.”

Anu Kumar (24), Anjali’s aunt who lives near her house, said, “We didn’t know much about her profession, but she was earning solely to sustain her family, and that is what matters.”

She added, “She started working after dropping out of class 9. She earned around Rs 15,000 a month, and her mother was being treated for her kidney disease from the salary.”

Anjali’s 14-year-old sister said: “She provided for me and my brothers’ school fees and was our only hope.”

Shivani, another aunt, said that while police were deployed in the neighbourhood today, “they failed to deploy the same force during the time of the incident”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for Anjali Singh’s family, “I spoke to the mother of the victim. Justice will be done. We will get the best of lawyers. Her mother has been unwell. We will make sure she gets the proper treatment. Her family will be given compensation of Rs 10 lakh. The government stands with the family of the victim. If they need anything in future, we will meet the need,” he tweeted.