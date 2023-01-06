scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Sultanpuri hit-and-run: Police arrest man for lying about driver’s identity

Anjali Singh death case: A senior police officer said that Ashutosh lied to the police that Deepak Khanna took the vehicle from him and that he was driving the car.

anjali singh and baleno car that hit and killed herA combination photo of Anjali Singh and the Baleno that hit her scooty in Outer Delhi.
Listen to this article
Sultanpuri hit-and-run: Police arrest man for lying about driver’s identity
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi Police has arrested Ashutosh, the brother-in-law of the owner of the car that dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh to her death in Kanjhawala, Outer Delhi, on Sunday morning. Ashutosh had lied about the driver of the car to the police, officers said on Friday.

The owner of the vehicle, Lokesh, had given his car to his brother-in-law Ashutosh, who subsequently gave it to Amit Khanna. “He lied to police that Deepak took the vehicle from him and that he was driving the car,” a senior officer said.

A police investigation found that Deepak Khanna was asked by his cousins and friends to tell the police that he was with them at the time of the accident as he was the only person with a driving licence, the police had said earlier. The police had also found that Deepak’s phone location and call records showed he was at home all day.

Also read | Kin of accused in Anjali Singh case recall fateful night

According to the FIR, Ashutosh, who works with a tech firm in Noida, is an accomplice who knew about the body but did not say anything to the police and also lied that Deepak was the driver of the vehicle. “Amit was driving the vehicle during the time of the incident and he did not hold a driving license,” the police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...

After the incident, Amit had told his brother Ankush about the incident. Ankush allegedly asked him to contact Deepak, their cousin, who then took the blame for the incident.

More from Delhi

Ankush is currently absconding and raids are on to nab him. Ashutosh and Ankush had been added as accused in the existing FIR for allegedly shielding the five accused and misleading the investigation.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 09:58 IST
Next Story

‘At 90, can’t act like in 50s’: SM Krishna’s long journey, from CM to Governor to EAM, Congress to BJP

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close