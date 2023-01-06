Sultanpuri hit-and-run: Police arrest man for lying about driver’s identity

The Delhi Police has arrested Ashutosh, the brother-in-law of the owner of the car that dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh to her death in Kanjhawala, Outer Delhi, on Sunday morning. Ashutosh had lied about the driver of the car to the police, officers said on Friday.

The owner of the vehicle, Lokesh, had given his car to his brother-in-law Ashutosh, who subsequently gave it to Amit Khanna. “He lied to police that Deepak took the vehicle from him and that he was driving the car,” a senior officer said.

A police investigation found that Deepak Khanna was asked by his cousins and friends to tell the police that he was with them at the time of the accident as he was the only person with a driving licence, the police had said earlier. The police had also found that Deepak’s phone location and call records showed he was at home all day.

According to the FIR, Ashutosh, who works with a tech firm in Noida, is an accomplice who knew about the body but did not say anything to the police and also lied that Deepak was the driver of the vehicle. “Amit was driving the vehicle during the time of the incident and he did not hold a driving license,” the police said.

After the incident, Amit had told his brother Ankush about the incident. Ankush allegedly asked him to contact Deepak, their cousin, who then took the blame for the incident.

Ankush is currently absconding and raids are on to nab him. Ashutosh and Ankush had been added as accused in the existing FIR for allegedly shielding the five accused and misleading the investigation.