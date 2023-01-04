A person stops even if polythene is stuck in car, Anjali Singh death an example of extreme cruelty: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday said the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, in which 20-year-old Anjali Singh was knocked down from her scooter by a Baleno car, which dragged her on the road for 10-12 kilometres after the impact, was an example of “extreme cruelty”.

“Even if a polyethene or a piece of paper gets stuck in a car, the driver finds out. They stop the car and check. This accident is an example of extreme cruelty. They kept dragging the body for 12 kilometres. To think that the drivers did not realise that a woman was stuck under the car is nothing but cruelty and ignorance,” said Sisodia, who went to meet Anjali Singh’s family Wednesday and extend all possible support.

“The woman was the sole breadwinner in the family. She has younger and older siblings and her mother is unwell. The chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) spoke to her mother yesterday and promised all possible support. Rs 10 lakh will be given to them as part of the government policy. The mother’s treatment will be taken care of. The family is very poor and asked if someone in the family could be given a job. We have collected the documents of the family members and are exploring the possibility of giving someone a job. I have also told the area MLA and councillors to help them locally as well,” Sisodia said.

When asked about an incident in Adarsh Nagar where a 21-year-old was stabbed by her friend after she had ended their friendship, Sisodia held the BJP responsible for the “poor law and order situation in the city”.

In Delhi, which is a Union Territory with special powers and not a full state, law and order and police come under the Centre through the Lieutenant Governor and not the state government.

“These incidents are worrying. It is unfortunate that BJP is only working against the Opposition instead of managing the poor law and order situation in the city. Their powers will be better utilised in managing crime,” he said.