Anjali death: 11 Delhi Police personnel suspended for negligence in Kanjhawala incident

Eleven police personnel from Delhi’s Rohini district, who were deployed in PCR vans and at police pickets along the route where 20-year-old Anjali Singh was allegedly dragged under the wheels of a car, have been suspended and disciplinary action has been initiated against them, Delhi Police said on Friday.

DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said that five personnel on two police pickets and six personnel in three PCR vans have been suspended in the Rohini district. Officials said further action will be taken against them based on the results of the internal disciplinary proceedings.

The action comes a day after the Union Home Ministry, after receiving a detailed report on the Kanjhawala incident, recommended to the Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately suspend the police officials deployed in three PCR vans and two police pickets.

The report was submitted by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh and it highlighted loopholes in the police response to the incident.

The ministry had also asked the commissioner to issue a show-cause notice to the investigating officer (IO) for “lack of investigation” in the matter.