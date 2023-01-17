Murder charges invoked in Anjali case; police move tribunal for compensation to kin

Delhi Police have invoked murder charges against the four men who allegedly hit 20-year-old Anjali Singh with their car on New Year’s eve and dragged her body for nearly 12 km in the national capital resulting in her death. Police said they have “sufficient” evidence, adding the accused will now face murder charges along with those of rash driving and criminal conspiracy filed earlier against them.

Police said they have also moved the Motor Act Claims Tribunal (MACT) to grant compensation to Singh’s family at the earliest.

Singh, who used to work at an event management company, was riding home after meeting friends in Pul Prahladpur when a Baleno hit her scooter before dragging her from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The incident took place between 2.45am and 3am and Singh’s naked body was found almost two hours later. Following her death, Singh’s family held several protests, accusing the police of not taking “strict” action against the accused.

Initially, police arrested five men — Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal – in the case. At the time, it was believed that Deepak was driving the car. However, it later came to light that Deepak was roped in by the other accused, his friends, since he had a driver’s licence. At the time of the incident, Amit was driving the car while Deepak was at home, police said. Amit, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj have been booked under murder sections.

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said, “After collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, the police have added Section 302 IPC (murder) in place of section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Further investigation in the case is in progress.”

On the police moving MACT in the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer, Harendra Singh said, “Since the victim was the sole breadwinner of the family, a First Accident Report (FAR) was sent to MACT. Accident Claim Form has also been filled up. Delhi Police has been filling the compensation claim in MACT to get the maximum amount as compensation for the family members of the deceased.” Explaining the sections invoked in the case, Singh said, “On January 1, a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) was lodged. During further investigation, we added sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). The purpose of adding section 304A IPC was to ensure maximum benefit to the victim’s family from MACT.”