Anjali case fallout: Delhi Police separates PCR unit from district teams

A month after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) suggested a review of the proposal to merge the police control room (PCR) with the district police, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has separated the two.

The MHA’s directions had come after the Kanjhawala hit-and-run, in which 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed after she was hit by a car and dragged under it for 10-12 km. The Ministry had also asked Arora to suspend all personnel posted in three PCR vans and two pickets who were deployed on the route.

The order released on Monday states: “An undesirable effect of the said experiment was that the old centralised emergency response (system) which was unified system of the Delhi Police for the public… has now become a separate, grassroots decentralised response of 2,700 police beats, below the police station level.”

“The proposal was already examined and it has been decided to transfer police personnel to the PCR unit again, but in phases. A new standard operating procedure (SOP) has been prepared by the police chief; he is also preparing a transfer list of police personnel to the PCR unit. They are likely to issue a new SOP and list in the coming days,” a source said.

In 2021, former Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had integrated 8,000 personnel from the PCR unit with district teams. After taking charge, Arora had formed a team to review the integration of the PCR unit with police stations. On August 30, he had delivered a presentation before Home Minister Amit Shah, the Home Secretary and other officials at the Delhi Police headquarters, where he spoke about the merger and its impact, a source said.

Following Anjali’s death last month, Shah directed Arora to submit a fact-finding inquiry. Delhi Police had submitted a report, which flagged shortcomings of PCR vans along with local district police.

“The Delhi Police in their inquiry found that there was no communication between nine PCR vans dispatched to look for a Baleno car, which was dragging Anjali, while two vans did not even cross the jurisdiction of their police stations concerned and did not inform the control room to send more MPVs to locate the car,” a source said.