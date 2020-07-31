Delhi L-G rejects AAP govt’s decision to reopen hotels

Last month, Baijal, in his capacity as the chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), had also overturned the Delhi government’s decisions to limit the scope of testing and reserve hospital beds in state government-run and private facilities only for bonafide residents of the city. Last month, Baijal, in his capacity as the chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), had also overturned the Delhi government’s decisions to limit the scope of testing and reserve hospital beds in state government-run and private facilities only for bonafide residents of the city.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP government’s decision to allow the reopening of hotels in the city.

The decision to reopen hotels, allowed under the MHA guidelines of July 31, was taken on Thursday. However, a formal order was not released.

Within 24 hours, Baijal struck down the move, along with the decision to allow weekly bazaars to reopen. Officials in Baijal’s office confirmed the development.

However, a formal statement from the L-G office is still awaited.

After the government issued a brief statement on reopening hotels on Thursday, the hospitality industry had welcomed the move, while pointing out that certain challenges involved in unlocking ranging from staff crunch to renewal of fire safety licenses will have to be ironed out.

The government had said that since hotels are no longer attached to hospitals, a decision has been taken to allow their normal functioning along with their hospitality services.

According to government estimates, there are around 55 five-star hotels in Delhi, 120 four-star facilities, and around 1800 three-star hotels. There are also over 1500 budget hotels in the city.

