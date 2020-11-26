Strict monitoring of home isolation cases needed: L-G

The L-G also directed officials to enhance surveillance, strictly enforce containment measures, increase testing and scale up medical infrastructure like ICU and ventilators. (Twitter/@LtGovDelhi)

Delhi Lt-Governor Anil Baijal Wednesday directed officials to tighten monitoring of home isolation cases to avoid delay in hospitalisation when a patient’s symptoms aggravate, which is among the factors behind the spike in Covid-19 deaths.

Chairing a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baijal laid emphasis on the need to take “exemplary action” against people violating Covid-19 precautions, especially in the city’s markets which are registering heavy footfall over the last one month.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava, NCDC Director Dr SK Singh, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, among others.

The city recorded 5,246 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday as the day’s positivity rate declined to 8.49 per cent. The death toll increased to 8,720, with 99 more casualties.

The city reported 109 deaths on Tuesday, 121 on Monday and Sunday, 111 on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 on November 18 — the highest till date — and 104 fatalities on November 12.

Meanwhile, 20 beds at the Delhi government’s Burari hospital were equipped with ventilators Wednesday, facilitating full-fledged ICU treatment. Thirty more ventilators will be added to the beds in the hospital by Saturday, said a Delhi government statement.

During the event, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, wearing a PPE kit, visited patients in the Covid-19 ward of the hospital and took their feedback and directed hospital staff to act based on it.

“Burari hospital is now fully equipped to treat patients. There will not be a need to shift patients, and neither will patients have to look for other options for treatment,” he said.

The tally of active cases in Delhi is 38,287, down from 38,501 Tuesday. Out of these, 23,102 are under home isolation.

“Directed strict monitoring of Covid-19 patients of home isolation and ensure their timely hospitalisation in case of emergency. Authorities must take exemplary and deterrent action for violation of Covid-19 guidelines, especially in crowded markets,” Baijal said in a statement.

The L-G also directed officials to enhance surveillance, strictly enforce containment measures, increase testing and scale up medical infrastructure like ICU and ventilators.

