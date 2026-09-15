ANI vs OpenAI: Delhi High Court refuses immediate stay on copyright ruling

The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to grant interim relief to news agency ANI, which had sought a stay on a ruling that held that using copyrighted works to train large language models (LLMs) does not amount to copyright infringement.

The news agency had appealed against the July verdict by a single judge, which opened the doors for developers of artificial intelligence (AI), such as OpenAI, to continue training on Indian-origin content without licensing agreements.

A division bench of Justices Avneesh Jhingan and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, which took up the appeal briefly on Tuesday, orally suggested that the court “would not like to pass anything ex-parte without the other side”.

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It sought OpenAI’s response, and will hear the matter next on December 8.

ANI’s case

ANI filed its suit in 2024 against OpenAI Inc and OpenAI OpCo LLC — a first of its kind in the Indian jurisdiction — seeking an injunction against the use of its copyrighted content in the training of LLMs.

The single judge had refused any interim injunction for the time being, even as the suit remains to be adjudicated.

Taking a broad view of “fair use” of copyrighted works, the single judge had held that using ANI’s original literary works to train LLMs would amount to “private” use, including research, and qualify as fair use.

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Weighing in on the potential commercial loss that the news agency stands to face, the single judge had ruled that it “would not result in market substitution of ANI’s works and, consequently, will not affect its market share or cause actual or potential damage…”

Before it moved court, ANI had offered OpenAI a licence to all its digital media video, imagery, photographic and/or news content that is owned or within the control of ANI for a fee of USD 7.5 million.

In its suit, ANI had also opposed the verbatim replication of its copyrighted material when a query was put in ChatGPT; and hallucinatory responses from ChatGPT, which it falsely attributed to ANI.

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Grounds of challenge

In its appeal, ANI argued that fair dealing under the Copyright Act is a closed, purpose-specific exception, and commercial exploitation of copyrighted work at scale cannot be read into “private or personal use, including research”.

It argued that the single judge’s reasoning on fair use of copyrighted material effectively imports the wider American fair use doctrine into a statute that does not contain it.

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ANI, through its lawyer Sidhant Kumar Marwah, argued that public interest and the growth of AI cannot displace statutory rights, and that the Delhi HC ruling also ignores OpenAI’s own policy of providing an option to website owners to opt-out of scraping for training of LLMs.

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According to OpenAI, following the pre-training phase, its models do not have access to the original training data after a cut-off date.

OpenAI also told the court in November 2024 that it had already “blocklisted” ANI’s domain, which meant that it was excluded from future training of OpenAI’s software.