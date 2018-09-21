Anganwadi workers reject PM offer for higher wages

Anganwadi workers demand permanent jobs. (File) Anganwadi workers demand permanent jobs. (File)

Nine days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an increase in the remuneration provided to ASHA and Anganwadi workers, the Delhi state Anganwadi workers and helpers union “rejected PM’s honorarium” during a press conference at Indian Women’s Press Corps, Thursday. Union president Shivani Kaul said, “For years we have been demanding that Anganwadi workers be made permanent and be given minimum wage…We reject this hike…” Talking about food, worker Anju said, “We have found shards of glass, gravel in food… The quality is so poor that we have to throw a lot of it.” Kaul alleged “at least five-six have been blacklisted from providing mid-day meals to government schools.”

Rama, a worker who was allegedly terminated after 13 children were hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal at a Hastsal Vihar Anganwadi in July, alleged, “The supervisor wanted me to lie about the lizard in food. They asked me to sign a letter saying that I was willingly quitting. When I didn’t, they terminated me.” Kaul alleged “at least five-six have been blacklisted from providing mid-day meals to govt schools.”

The union also emphasised that the “money being spent by the Aam Aadmi Party on installing CCTVs inside Anganwadis is an example of misplaced priorities… and in 2019 if the party does not give us in writing that they will accept our demands, we will boycott them.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App