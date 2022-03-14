Anganwadi workers approach Delhi HC, say 150 terminated after protest

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, will hear the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Union’s (DSAWHU) petition challenging the termination of its several members from service. The petition also prays for their immediate reinstatement with back wages and continuity of services. The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before the court on Monday.

The union in the petition states that it conducted a “peaceful and legal strike” between January 31 and March 9 after giving a notice of strike on January 27. The strike was called off after the government issued a prohibition on the strike and all the members were asked to report back immediately for duty, it adds.

However, the union has said the workers were soon asked to sign apology letters and give an assurance about not going on strike in future. “This perfectly peaceful end to the strike was sabotaged by the speech of Navlendra Kumar Singh, Joint Director, Department of Women and Child Development who gave direct orders to terminate the services on a mass scale for mere participation in the strike,” reads the petition filed through advocate Sneha Mukherjee.

The petition states that over 3,000 show cause notices have been issued to the anganwadi workers and helpers and over 150 termination orders have been issued “without hearing and holding any enquiry”. The termination letters are “exact copy paste of each other” and they have been passed without “any application of mind”, it argues.

“It is the case of the Petitioner union that these termination letters would increase to over 500 plus Anganwadi workers and helpers when their case is heard before the Hon’ble Court. These letters are being sent in most casual manner, without any application of mind, without holding any enquiry and its only motive is vindictive in nature,” reads the plea further.

The workers had earlier gone on strike demanding regularisation and increased honorarium. They also are seeking other benefits also from the government for the services they render.