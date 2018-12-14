Anganwadi officers diverted to WCD dept, Manish Sisodia orders action

Despite facing a resource crunch, block-level anganwadi officials have been diverted from their assigned duties to perform administrative work at the state Women and Child Development department headquarters and district offices.

There are 95 anganwadi project blocks in Delhi, with each project covering approximately 100 anganwadi centres — numbers vary as per demographic requirements of the project area. The Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) is in charge of block-level monitoring of the anganwadi system.

Currently, there are 40 such officers looking after the 95 projects, with many holding charge of two-four projects. Of these, 20 are CDC officers — cluster-level supervisors who have been given higher block-level charge with limited powers. Ideally, there should be one CDPO heading each of the 95 projects.

Despite this shortfall, 12 CDPO-level officers have been diverted from their assigned duties, sources in the WCD department said.

Explained Who are Child Development Project Officers? Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) are block-level monitoring officers of the extensive ICDS system, which comprises anganwadi centres. Each CDPO has around 5 supervisors working under them. Anganwadi centres provide supplementary nutrition to beneficiaries, pre-school non-formal education, immunisation, health check-up and referral services. A CDPO is responsible for working with the district administration for release of funds; procuring nutrition supplements; reviewing block-level implementation of the scheme; tracking nutrition status of children; identifying low-performing centres; allocating and releasing monthly and yearly budgets to each centre; and preparing periodic progress reports.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the WCD minister, has now directed the department to post all these 12 officers back to their institutions and projects.

Anganwadi centres are community-level centres under the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s flagship Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS). Their primary function is to provide supplementary nutrition to children between the ages of 0-6, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

In an October 18 meeting with top WCD officials, Sisodia took note that “ex-cadre” officers, such as CDPOs, have been posted as OSDs (Officers on Special Duty) to senior officers in the department, performing only administrative tasks.

The minutes of the meeting state, “Ex-cadre/Technical Officers, especially Supdts./CDPOs appointed to work in the institutions/ICDS projects, should not be posted elsewhere as a matter of policy. In case of special requirement, prior approval of the Hon’ble Dy. Chief Minister must be obtained, specifying the period for which their services are required.”

In a review meeting of the ICDS with district-level officers and CDPOs on November 29, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights also noted the shortage of staff at all levels. It was decided that the department would take stock of vacancies for posts of CDPOs, supervisors, anganwadi workers and helpers, and work out a plan to fill them.“Similar steps will be taken to fill up posts of ministerial staff at headquarters and districts, so that those CDPOs who are working in diverted capacities… (can) be relieved of their present assignment…,” the minutes state.