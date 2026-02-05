Andre Béteille | 1934-2026: Teacher, thinker and scholar, a founding father of sociology in India

Some mornings at the Delhi School of Economics in the 1990s, before the gates opened and the corridors filled with teachers and students, André Béteille would be already inside. Even if he had to climb over the railing to reach his ground-floor office.

“He was one of those institution people who was there every day in his office from 8.30 in the morning to at least 5 o’clock,” said Janaki Abraham, professor of Sociology at DSE and one of Béteille’s former students. “Sometimes, if he had work, he would stay longer.”

“He would be walking up and down, or talking to students,” Abraham said. “He loved talking to students.”

Béteille, one of India’s most influential sociologists and a scholar whose work reshaped the study of caste, class, and inequality in the subcontinent, died on Tuesday night in New Delhi after a prolonged, age-related illness. He was 91.

Born in West Bengal to a French father and an Indian mother, Béteille grew up navigating cultures, languages, and traditions. After completing his MA at Calcutta University, he moved to Delhi in 1959.

Sociology was still a new discipline in India then, and the department at D School had just one other professor, its founder M N Srinivas. Over the next few decades, Srinivas and Béteille would turn the department into a national and international centre of sociological thought.

Béteille taught at D School until his retirement in 1999. He wrote on caste, landholding structures, political institutions, education, and social justice, always in language that was accessible to students. Among his best known works are Caste, Class and Power (1965), Society and Politics in India (1991), and Equality and Universality: Essays in Social and Political Theory (2002). Béteille was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2005 for his contribution to literature and education.

‘What I’d start with is just what a dedicated teacher he was,” Abraham said. “His lectures were always crystal clear.” Béteille taught kinship, sociological theory, political sociology, and was very influenced by the British social anthropologists Evans Pritchard and Meyer Fortes, she added.

Those who knew him agree that teaching was central to his life. “He wrote several books and received many awards,” Abhijit Dasgupta, former head of the sociology department at D School said. “But teaching mattered most to him.”

From 1959 to 1999, Dasgupta said, Béteille “never missed any classes,” except for a handful of visiting fellowships abroad. He was also unfailingly accessible – what distinguished him, his peers and students recalled, was how seriously he took students.

“Whether you were a student or older, he treated you as an equal. He genuinely wanted to hear what you were saying,” Abraham said. He would read students’ work closely and quickly – “Within a couple of days, he would tell you, ‘I’ve read it; you can come and discuss it’,” Abraham said. And he would share his own writing with the same openness.

Dasgupta recalled an incident when a scholarship selection committee had to choose between two candidates who were tied on merit, but one of whom was from an economically weaker section. Béteille argued that the student from the disadvantaged background should be supported.

“He strongly believed in affirmative action. If all other things are equal, preference should be given to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, [Béteille believed],” Dasgupta said.

“But what comes to mind among my memories of my father is his love for literature and poetry,” Béteille’s elder daughter, Radha Béteille, told The Indian Express. “And his ability to hold a tune – he could whistle a whole Tagore song effortlessly.”

His younger daughter, Tara Béteille, remembered the long walks through the Ridge and the university gardens. “My father loved the company of children. He had infinite patience with them, and treated them like mini adults,” she said. “We had so much to chat about – from the solar system to poetry to soccer. He was also an excellent singer, which many people may not know.”

After retiring from the University of Delhi, Béteille was associated with the Indian Council of Social Science Research and later Ashoka University, where he served as Chancellor from 2014 to 2017.

In a tribute posted on X, historian Ramachandra Guha described Béteille as “a moral and intellectual anchor”, and “the Indian scholar I most admired”.