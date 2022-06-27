After visiting Anang Tal at Sanjay Van, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena orders stepwell’s restoration

The 11th-century Anang Tal Baoli inside Sanjay Van will get a revamp after Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena directed officials to restore the heritage stepwell within the next two months.

After visiting the Anang Tal Baoli, Saxena stressed that the restoration of the water body should be carried out strictly keeping in mind the preservation of the heritage identity of the structure, particularly its features buried underground.

Visited the 11th century Anang Tal Baoli (pond) in Sanjay Van and directed officials to restore this unexplored heritage of Delhi in record time. This water body, currently in bad shape with dumped garbage and sewer water, can be developed into a Jewel of the National Capital. pic.twitter.com/PhEHnHBBiX — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 26, 2022

According to a statement issued by the LG office, the Anang Tal Baoli has been reduced to a basin of muck due to the decades-old sediment of garbage and sewage discharge from the adjacent hotels and slums. “In line with his commitment to restore the “forgotten” and “derelict” heritage of Delhi and truly make Delhi a “City of Joy”, LG has instructed that the Baoli be brought back to life with fresh water within two months,” read the statement.

Officials said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) immediately began de-silting the stepwell. “The ASI too, will begin the excavation work and submit a report in the next 3-4 days along with a concrete time frame to complete the restoration work. De-silting of the pond will be completed before the arrival of monsoon so that the pond could be filled with fresh rainwater,” said an official.

Officials said the restoration will help recharge the groundwater.

The LG also directed officials to carry out plantation of fruit-bearing trees within the forest to outnumber the Vilayati Keekar trees. He also told officials to start cocoon rearing in Sanjay Van to create awareness among people, particularly school children about silk production.

Further, Saxena directed officials to identify green patches inside the forest and develop it into a space for organising small national and international conferences, festivals, cultural events, and other recreational activities in the natural ambience in harmony with the surroundings.

“He also asked the officials to identify and develop spots/viewing points within the forest that offered a clear view of the Qutub Minar,” said an official.

Eco-friendly public amenities like toilets, drinking water, restaurants, etc. inside the park for the convenience of visitors are also on the plan.