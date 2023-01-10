Anand Vihar 6-lane flyover work begins, traffic to be hit

Construction of a six-lane flyover from Anand Vihar ISBT to Apsara border has kicked off. It aims to provide signal-free movement between East, Northeast and Central Delhi.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has closed the two carriageways on the railway overbridge near Anand Vihar railway station, which will affect traffic between Ghaziabad, Noida, East, Central Delhi towards India Gate and routes connecting North and Northeast Delhi till work is completed.

The 1.2-km-long flyover will come up on Road number 56 between Anand Vihar ISBT and Apsara border. According to officials, construction on the stretch is in full swing.

“Currently, the stretch is heavily congested due to the ISBT, railway station and UP-ISBT across the road in Kaushambi. Anand Vihar, situated in East Delhi, is an important stretch and transit hub that connects East Delhi with Ghaziabad, Noida and East and Central Delhi. The stretch also covers areas like Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Preet Vihar, Laxmi Nagar and other surrounding areas. Also, the stretch where the flyover is planned also has three major junctions which get clogged during peak hours,” said a senior PWD official.

He added, “Currently, there is traffic chaos due to diversions but once the flyover is constructed, there will be no signals between Delhi and UP as three major junctions — Ramprastha Nagar, Surya Nagar and Shrestha Vihar — will be made signal free. Back-to-back u-turns will be provided. Travel between Seemapuri to Anand Vihar will also be smooth with no red lights.”

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory stating, “Traffic will remain affected on both carriageways from Apsara Border R/A to ISBT Anand Vihar and vice-versa due to PWD construction work (up to December 23) at Road No. 56, Anand Vihar, for flyover from Surya Nagar Ramprastha border. Kindly avoid the stretches.”

As per officials, currently more than 1 lakh vehicles use the stretch.

Anand Vihar is also among the most polluted hotspots of Delhi. Once the flyover is constructed, officials said it will save time and cut CO2 emissions by 1.50 lakh tonnes. “Commuters will save 11.07 minutes on one side, 16.57 lakh litres of fuel every year, and manpower equivalent to 42,700 hours per day. Besides, Rs 144.78 crore will be saved annually, said officials.

About 1.48 lakh vehicles are expected to use this stretch on an average every day. The stretch is one of 77 traffic hotspots identified by traffic police in 2019 for decongesting major routes.

“The sanctioned cost for this flyover was Rs 372 crore and by the time we issued the tender, the work was awarded for Rs 257 crore. The flyover will be ready for public use by December 2023,” said an official.

CM Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone of the flyover last October.